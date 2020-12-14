Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 5,600 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.