Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Textron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $47.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.