Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 93.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

