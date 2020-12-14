Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of NuVasive worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in NuVasive by 63.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $45.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

