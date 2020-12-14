Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Public Education by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in American Public Education by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 1,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 71,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $32.40 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $479.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,559 shares of company stock worth $108,611 in the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

