Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 659,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,470,000 after acquiring an additional 479,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHEF opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

