Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $176,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

FBM opened at $19.22 on Monday. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

