Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Green Plains by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Green Plains by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 544,595 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $494.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

