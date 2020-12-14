Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 21,600 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

