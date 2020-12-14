Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,240 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Ready Capital worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ready Capital by 113.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ready Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

NYSE:RC opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.82 million, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

