Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 5,185 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 390,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,768,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,314 shares of company stock valued at $150,568. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.