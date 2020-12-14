Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 5,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $61.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

