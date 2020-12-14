Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 178,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 187,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $45.32 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $590.52 million, a PE ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

