Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,780 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of World Acceptance worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in World Acceptance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRLD opened at $114.00 on Monday. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $783.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,873 shares of company stock valued at $760,819 over the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

