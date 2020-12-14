Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 27,532 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,532 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Kraton worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.69.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.