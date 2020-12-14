Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $117,890,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $215,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,067 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

