Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reduced by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBNY. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

SBNY stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 166.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

