Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Decreased by Analyst

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSTI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $125,163.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,788,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,485.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 202,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,521. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

