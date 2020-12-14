Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Renasant in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of RNST opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.40. Renasant has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth $870,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 18.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 41.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 251.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 187,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

