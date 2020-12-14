Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $54.27 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

