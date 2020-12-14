Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB upgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.39.

TSE OSB opened at C$56.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. Norbord Inc. has a one year low of C$13.01 and a one year high of C$56.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

