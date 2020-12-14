Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

FB Financial stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FB Financial by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FB Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FB Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

