Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NX. BidaskClub upgraded Quanex Building Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $728.93 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 6,390 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $120,451.50. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,314.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,489 shares of company stock worth $956,778. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after buying an additional 165,842 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 419,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

