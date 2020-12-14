RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

RDCM opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM in the third quarter worth $76,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter valued at $2,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

