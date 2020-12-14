Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adobe (ADBE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) in the last few weeks:

12/13/2020 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $605.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $560.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $475.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.62. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,923 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,716,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.