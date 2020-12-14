Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HP (HPQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HP (NYSE: HPQ):

12/8/2020 – HP was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – HP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from solid demand for PCs amid the coronavirus-led remote-working and online-learning wave. Furthermore, stringent cost control measures are expected to drive margin over the long run. Moreover, HP’s expectation of returning at least $1 billion to shareholders every quarter is encouraging. Nonetheless, the company is suffering from depressed commercial demand for printers, which is likely to weigh on its near-term financial performance. Rising macro uncertainties and price sensitivity among customers are undermining the company’s high-margin Printing business. Moreover, industry-wide supply constraint for CPUs and panels might impact the company’s PC sales in the near-term. Further, intensifying competition from the likes of Lenovo and Dell is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

11/25/2020 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $18.50 to $23.50.

11/25/2020 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $18.50 to $23.50.

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

Get HP Inc alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,992 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of HP by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.