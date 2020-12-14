Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Signature Bank (SBNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY):

12/8/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

12/1/2020 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $138.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/3/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $117.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $110.00.

Shares of SBNY opened at $128.23 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 36.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

