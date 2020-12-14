Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Holdings Lessened by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 858,605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of RRR opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.