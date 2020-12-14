Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

