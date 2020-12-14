Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

REPYY opened at $10.73 on Monday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.90%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

