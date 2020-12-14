Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGM. TheStreet cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NGM opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,083,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares during the period.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.