Research Analysts Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

HAL stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

