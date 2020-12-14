Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) – Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of HDI opened at C$24.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.52 million and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00.

In related news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,205,625. Insiders sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $357,699 in the last quarter.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

