Research Analysts Set Expectations for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

