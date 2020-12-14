Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Equifax (EFX)

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/11/2020 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/8/2020 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

12/8/2020 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $184.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

EFX opened at $188.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.46 and its 200-day moving average is $163.35. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

