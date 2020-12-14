Reviewing Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altisource Asset Management and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 1 4 2 0 2.14

CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $49.80, indicating a potential downside of 24.72%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management -8.84% N/A -27.75% CBRE Group 4.48% 16.83% 6.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and CBRE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 2.38 -$2.61 million N/A N/A CBRE Group $23.89 billion 0.93 $1.28 billion $3.71 17.83

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Altisource Asset Management on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand; and brokerage services for industrial projects, as well as investment property sales services to its existing appraisal services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

