Reviewing ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) & W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ESP Resources has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Grace & Co. has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESP Resources and W. R. Grace & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A W. R. Grace & Co. 0.76% 55.80% 5.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESP Resources and W. R. Grace & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W. R. Grace & Co. $1.96 billion 1.85 $126.30 million $4.38 12.49

W. R. Grace & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ESP Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ESP Resources and W. R. Grace & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A W. R. Grace & Co. 0 3 4 0 2.57

W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. Given W. R. Grace & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W. R. Grace & Co. is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co. beats ESP Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process. Its products comprise completion petrochemicals that are primarily used during the completion stage of oil or gas wells that are drilled in various shale formations. The company's products also comprise production petrochemicals, such as surfactants for treating production and injection problems; well completion and work-over chemicals that maximize productivity from new and existing wells; bactericides to kill water borne bacterial growth; scale compounds to prevent or treat scale deposits; corrosion inhibitors, which are organic compounds that form a protective film on metal surfaces to insulate the metal from its corrosive environment; antifoams for controlling foaming problems; emulsion breakers that are formulated for crude oils containing produced waters; paraffin chemicals that inhibit and/or dissolve paraffin to prevent buildup; and water clarifiers for problems associated with purifying effluent water. In addition, it provides various services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry comprising new construction, modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities, and pipelines. The company was formerly known as Pantera Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to ESP Resources, Inc. in January 2009. ESP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin and chemical catalysts used for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in consumer/pharma, coatings, and chemical process applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

