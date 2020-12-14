Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Roku by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $330.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.71 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.33. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $331.87.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.04.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,149,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

