Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUN. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

HUN opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,998,000 after acquiring an additional 190,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

