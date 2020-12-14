Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) & Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Critical Survey

Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sense Technologies and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper-Standard 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cooper-Standard has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 29.98%. Given Cooper-Standard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Sense Technologies has a beta of -3.63, indicating that its share price is 463% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sense Technologies and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cooper-Standard $3.11 billion 0.19 $67.53 million N/A N/A

Cooper-Standard has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sense Technologies and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cooper-Standard -12.80% -23.50% -6.52%

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Sense Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sense Technologies Company Profile

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, and transmission oil cooling hoses. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

