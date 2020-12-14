SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SINA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. SINA has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.16.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. SINA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SINA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SINA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the third quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SINA by 18.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SINA by 58.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

