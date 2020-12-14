Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.79 million, a P/E ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $611,662.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,882.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,827 shares of company stock worth $927,623. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $81,697,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,041,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,667,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

