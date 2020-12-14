Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

