State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 120,000 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,737 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.13% of Fulton Financial worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

