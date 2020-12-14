State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 402,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.