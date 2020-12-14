State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407,290 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 214.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

