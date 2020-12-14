State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 65,907 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 217,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $61.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

