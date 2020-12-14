State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

Shares of UAL opened at $48.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $90.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

