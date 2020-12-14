State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $43.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

