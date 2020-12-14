State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 1,216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,225 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,935,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 4,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,190 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Evergy by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $55.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

